Franchise-based event Basketball League Kerala (BLK) has informed that it has received an overwhelming response to a 'One Minute to Hoop' skill challenge launched for under-14s to under-19s in the state.

BLK said in a press statement on Wednesday that it has received more than 1,130 entries for the challenge, which will be held in seven districts, starting with Thiruvananthapuram on April 11. Participants from Kollam can also attend the event to be held at the University Campus Senate Hall in the state capital.

On April 12, the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi and Jyothi Nikethan, Alappuzha, will host the OMH challenge for participants from Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam. On April 13, St Ephrem's HSS Kottayam will host players from Kottayam and Idukki, while those from Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram can attend the event at the Municipal Indoor Stadium at Chalakudy.

On the final day, April 14, the OMH event will take place at the Silver Hills HSS, Kozhikode, for players in Kozhikode and Wayanad, and at the Municipal Indoor Stadium in Thalassery for participants from Kannur and Kasaragod.

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BLK, co-hosted by the Kerala Basketball Association, features six franchises, namely Trivandrum Capitals, Alappuzha Dolphins, Kottayam Bisons, Kochi Stallions, Thrissur Taskers and Calicut Warriors.

The organisers said “the OMH challenge aims to identify and benchmark young basketball talent through a structured and scientific format. As the challenge evaluates players across three core basketball fundamentals of shooting, dribbling, and defence, with each station conducted as a one-minute test of skill, speed, and consistency”.