The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) produced a thrilling comeback to edge South Central Railways in the opening game of the Feasto Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament at the Mananchira Maidan in Kozhikode on Monday.

Sreekala R led the charge with a game-high 20 points for KSEB as they won 68-64 after trailing 28-37 at halftime.

Kavitha R and Aneesha Cleetus chipped in with 14 points each, while Priyanka top-scored with 19 points for the Secunderabad side.

The KSEB took a five-point lead (20-15) at the end of the first quarter before the Railways side hit back with a strong second quarter (22-8). KSEB reduced the deficit by taking the third quarter, 14-12, before bagging the decider, 26-15.

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Feasto Club hosts the week-long tournament as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. The tournament features six men's teams and four women's teams.

Indian Bank Chennai, Indian Navy, ICF Chennai, Indian Air Force, KSEB and Young Orions Bengaluru are the teams competing in the men's event. In the women's category, Eastern Railway and ICF Chennai are the other two sides besides KSEB and South Central Railway.

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Result: KSEB 68 (Sreekala R 20, Kavitha R 14, Aneesha Cleetus 14) bt South Central Railway 64 (Priyanka 19, Harshitha 14, Pushpa Senthil Kumar 13, Ambarasi 12)