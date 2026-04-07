KSEB and Indian Bank, Chennai, made winning starts to the men’s category of the Feasto Golden Jubilee Basketball Tournament in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

KSEB drubbed the Indian Air Force, 74-46, while Indian Bank defeated their city rivals ICF, 88-75, at the Dr CBC Memorial Basketball Court in Mananchira.

Also Read KSEB secure thrilling comeback win over SC Railways in Feasto basketball opener

Jerome Prince top-scored with 22 points as KSEB dominated all the quarters, starting with an impressive lead at the end of the first (21-3). The Air Force side claimed the third quarter 14-12, but the powermen from Thiruvananthapuram prevailed.

In the other match, Pragalathan scored a game-high 29 points for the Indian Bank. Daniel Richards made 21 points for ICF. On the opening day, KSEB women had posted a thrilling comeback win over South Central Railways.

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Results (men): KSEB 74 (Jerome Prince 22, Sejin Mathew 11, Sarath Krishna 11) bt Indian Air Force 46 (Sourav 15); Indian Bank, Chennai 88 (Pragalathan 29, Prasanth Rawat 18, Hariram 16, Baladhaneswar 14) bt ICF Chennai 75 (Daniel Richards 21, U Vishnu Prasadh 18, C Praveen Kumar 15)