New Delhi: Two-time Olympic and world champion Danish badminton great Viktor Axelsen on Wednesday announced his retirement, saying his injury-ravaged body had told him to “stop”. The 32-year-old has not competed since October last year due to a back problem that required surgery and left him in chronic pain.

“As most people know, I have been struggling with my back for quite some time. After I had surgery in April last year and went through a long rehabilitation process, I unfortunately had a setback in October,” Axelsen, a three-time European champion, told Badminton Europe.

“Since those tournaments, I have not been able to play or train at the level required. I have not been able to play or train due to pain, and that is why I am unfortunately forced to make this extremely difficult decision,” he said.

Axelsen, who held the world number one position for 183 weeks, the third-longest run of all time, said that with the pain not subsiding and doctors warning of another surgery if he continued, he had to listen to his body.

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The affable Dane, who managed asthma throughout his career, won consecutive gold medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and clinched titles at the 2017 and 2022 World Championships. He was also part of six gold medal-winning Danish teams at the European Championships.

“The decision has been made in consultation with the surgeon who operated on me last year, as well as the doctors I have been working with,” he said.

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“They say that with the pain I am experiencing now, it could potentially require another surgery, and if that does not go well, an even more serious procedure might be necessary.

“In any case, it would mean I would not be able to compete at the level required. So, it is simply my body telling me to stop, and I have to follow the advice of my doctors,” added the celebrated shuttler, whose last competitive outing was the Denmark Open in October 2025.

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Despite the painful circumstances of his retirement, Axelsen said he would look back at his career with joy.

“Making this decision has been extremely difficult and at times felt unfair. At the same time, my body has done an incredible job over many years, and I see it as a huge privilege to have been able to play, train, and win so many major tournaments at the highest level.

“Very few people get to experience what I have experienced and meet so many amazing people. That’s why I look back on my career with joy,” he said.