By the end of the year, India could have both men and women World Champions in chess. While D Gukesh will be playing Javokhir Sindarov to defend his title, R Vaishali will challenge reigning women’s champion Ju Wenjun in the championship match.

Vaishali emerged as the challenger after winning the Candidates Tournament in Cyprus on Wednesday. The 24-year-old from Tamil Nadu secured a decisive victory over Kateryna Lagno in the 14th and final round.

She went into the last day level on points with Bibisara Assaubayeva. But the Kazakh GM could not win her tie with India's Divya Deshmukh, who could have won with white pieces, but settled for a draw, which was enough to help her compatriot.

Vaishali finished on 8.5 points, while Bibisara claimed the second position on 8 points. On Tuesday, Uzbekistan's Sindarov won the Open category of the Candidates to become the challenger for Gukesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koneru Humpy is the only Indian woman to play in a classical World Championship match. Vaishali is the elder sister of R Praggnanandhaa, who took part in the Open section of the Candidates. The dates and venue of the World Chess Championship matches are yet to be announced by FIDE.