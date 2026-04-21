Sony Pictures Networks India has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, scheduled to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

Under the deal, the continental multi-sport event will be telecast on Sony Sports Network channels and streamed on Sony LIV across India and the subcontinent.

India heads into the Games on the back of a historic campaign in the previous edition, where it secured a record 107 medals. “We are proud to bring this continental multi-sport event back to Sony Pictures Networks for the third time,” said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer and Business Head – Sports and International, SPNI.

However, even as the Asian Games secures a broadcaster, the FIFA World Cup still has no takers in the Indian subcontinent. The tournament, scheduled to begin on June 11, will be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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Reports indicate that match timings- between midnight and early morning in India- have discouraged major broadcasters, including Sony and JioHotstar, from bidding. Jio had held the digital rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Asian Games, one of the biggest multi-sport events globally, will feature 41 disciplines, including 32 Olympic sports, with new additions such as mixed martial arts and surfing. Traditional events like cricket, tennis, esports, kabaddi, sepak takraw and kurash will also be part of the programme.

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Cricket is expected to be a major attraction for Indian audiences, with both men’s and women’s teams in contention for top honours. “India’s historic performance at the last edition, where the nation crossed the 100-medal milestone for the first time, has ignited unprecedented interest in multi-sport events,” Rajesh Kaul said.

“The stage is set for another unforgettable chapter with the inclusion of cricket along with a formidable Indian contingent ready to chase new milestones. We are committed to delivering immersive coverage that celebrates every medal and inspires millions across the country as our athletes strive for greatness once again,” he said.