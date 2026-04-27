India crushed Australia 5-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup badminton event at Horsens in Denmark on Monday.

After two rounds, India and China top Group A with two wins each. India had defeated Canada 4-1 in their opening tie.

The group topper will be decided on Wednesday when China and India meet. China too drubbed Australia 5-0 and beat Canada 4-1.

Against Australia, India began comfortably, with Lakhya Sen defeating Ephraim Stephen Sam, 21-14, 21-16. Ayush Shetty drubbed Shrey Dhand, 21-8, 21-6, before the ace doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Rizky Hidayat and Jack Yu, 21-14, 21-16, to clinch the tie.

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India’s Malayali singles ace, HS Prannoy, stretched the lead with a 21-11, 21-17 win over Rishi Honda Boopathy. India made a clean sweep after Hariharan Amsakarunan and Keralite M R Arjun outplayed Andika Ramadiansyah and Ephraim Stephen Sam 21-12, 21-10.