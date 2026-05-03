Popular wrestler Vinesh Phogat has said the government of India would be responsible if anything bad happened to her during the upcoming National Open Ranking event in Gonda.

“If any untoward incident happens to me, my team or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible,” Vinesh Phogat said in a video message.

The three-time Olympian, who is also an opposition MLA in Haryana, is set to return to competition after nearly 18 months. She fears officiating at the event could be influenced by individuals close to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the tainted former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

“The tournament is being organised at a place where his (Brij Bhushan) influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman, everything can be controlled by him and his people,” Vinesh said.

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The 31-year-old, who resumed training recently, has said she wants to win medals for the country again. Vinesh is a highly decorated wrestler with two World Championship bronze medals, an Asian Games gold and three first places in the Commonwealth Games.

“I don't want any privilege or special treatment. I only want the results to reflect the hard work of athletes on the mat,” Vinesh said.

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Brij Bhushan is accused of sexual harassment by wrestlers, and the case against him is ongoing. Vinesh was one of the leading voices in the public protests against the administrator.

“I am one of the six women wrestlers who filed complaints. The case is still in court and witnesses are being examined. Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me. I doubt if I will be able to give my 100 per cent in that environment.”