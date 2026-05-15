India's 800-metre national record holder, Mohammed Afsal from Kerala, won gold in the Saudi Grand Prix on Friday.

The Palakkad native won comfortably, clocking 1:48.24. South Africa’s Christopher Swart and Werner Gouws took second and third places on 1:48.50 and 1:48.75 respectively.

The 30-year-old Afsal is the only Indian to run 800 metres under 1:45. His personal best of 1:44.93, which is also the national record, was set last July in Poland.

India's ace sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh are also competing in the Grand Prix.

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Afsal is one of the success stories of Kerala's famed state school meet. He is one of the few athletes who got a break at the school meet and went on to become national stars.