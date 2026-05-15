India’s Malayali ace Afsal strikes gold in Saudi Grand Prix
Mail This Article
×
India's 800-metre national record holder, Mohammed Afsal from Kerala, won gold in the Saudi Grand Prix on Friday.
The Palakkad native won comfortably, clocking 1:48.24. South Africa’s Christopher Swart and Werner Gouws took second and third places on 1:48.50 and 1:48.75 respectively.
The 30-year-old Afsal is the only Indian to run 800 metres under 1:45. His personal best of 1:44.93, which is also the national record, was set last July in Poland.
India's ace sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh are also competing in the Grand Prix.
Afsal is one of the success stories of Kerala's famed state school meet. He is one of the few athletes who got a break at the school meet and went on to become national stars.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.