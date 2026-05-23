The men’s 100m event at the National Senior Athletics Federation Cup 2026 unfolded like a sports movie script, as India’s national record was broken three times over a window of 24 hours.

After a dramatic Friday heats where the record changed hands twice in minutes, Gurindervir Singh returned to the Birsa Munda Stadium track in Ranchi on Saturday to settle the score. He clinched the gold medal with a historic 10.09-second run, becoming the first Indian ever to breach the 10.10-second mark and firmly reclaiming the national record.

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Gurindervir also comfortably breached the Commonwealth Games qualification mark of 10.16 seconds, emerging as one of India’s brightest sprint hopes ahead of the event.

Animesh Kujur secured the silver medal with a time of 10.20 seconds, while Pranav Pramod took bronze after clocking 10.29 seconds.

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The groundwork for Saturday's explosive final was laid during Friday's dramatic semi-finals. The 25-year-old Gurindervir first broke Animesh Kujur’s national record of 10.18 seconds, set last year, by clocking 10.17 seconds to top the opening semi-final heat.

However, the 22-year-old Animesh responded immediately in the following semi-final, reclaiming the national record with a timing of 10.15 seconds. He also became the first Indian athlete to dip below the Athletics Federation of India’s Commonwealth Games qualification standard of 10.16 seconds.

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Meanwhile, in the women’s 100m event, Sudeshna won the gold medal with a timing of 11.56 seconds. However, she fell short of the Commonwealth Games qualification mark of 11.17 seconds. Giridharani claimed silver with 11.58 seconds, while Tamanna took bronze after clocking 11.62 seconds.