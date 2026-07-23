Malayali chess grandmaster Nihal Sarin has made a bold statement in support of the students in connection with nationwide protests over irregularities in the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam, and the police action on protesters in New Delhi.

"We must be accountable," GM Nihal wrote on X as he expressed his 'pain' over the incidents and urged the authorities not to brush aside the grievances of students.

"As a young Indian who is proud to represent this nation, I am in pain," wrote GM Nihal, who is India's No 4, and one of the strongest young players worldwide. "The pressure a youngster endures when appearing for a critical exam is not trivial. Brushing it under the carpet is not acceptable," he wrote.

Several prominent sportspersons in the country have backed the student protests, including India's Malayali footballer Sahal Abdul Samad and Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

".. a peaceful protest is not a threat. Treating it like one only deepens the wound," wrote Sahal Abdul Samad on Instagram. Manu Bhaker said it was "deeply heartbreaking to see the students suffer".

The student protests spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party received the backing of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who led a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of students led a march to the Parliament on July 20 but were forcibly removed by the Delhi Police that used tear gas and lathis.