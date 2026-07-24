Glasgow: The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games has kicked off in Glasgow, with around 3,000 athletes from 74 countries set to compete over the next 11 days.

The opening ceremony took place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, with the Scottish city hosting the Games for the second time after 2014. This is the first time in the history of the Commonwealth Games that the opening ceremony has been held in an indoor arena. The Games were officially inaugurated by King Charles III in the presence of Queen Camilla.

British King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to inaugurate the 23rd Commonwealth Games, at the OVO Hydro, in Glasgow. Photo: PTI

The opening ceremony showcased Scotland's rich cultural and musical heritage, featuring performances by Grammy nominee KT Tunstall, Tom Walker, Nina Nesbitt, Calum Beattie and Nathan Evans. The participating teams marched into the venue to the music of Scottish folk band Waltos.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain led the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony. India is represented by a 123-member contingent competing in eight able-bodied sports and five para sports. Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain served as India's flag and baton bearers during the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, the scale of the Games has been significantly reduced, with just 10 sports spread across four venues. Six of those sports will simultaneously host para events, reinforcing the organisers' vision of an inclusive Games.

Having successfully staged the 2014 edition, Glasgow has once again opened its doors, this time delivering the event on a budget of around 160 million pounds, nearly 60 per cent lower than Birmingham 2022, by relying entirely on existing venues and infrastructure. The city stepped in to host the Games after Australia's Victoria state withdrew because of escalating costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

India won 61 medals, including 22 gold, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. However, the country's medal tally is expected to take a hit this time due to the omission of traditionally strong disciplines such as shooting, hockey, badminton, wrestling and cricket.

India will host the next edition of the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030, which will return to a full programme featuring 17 sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia has won four of the last five Commonwealth Games, while Britain topped the medal table when Glasgow hosted the event in 2014. India's best-ever performance came at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, where it finished second in the medal standings. Competitions across all sports begin on Friday.

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Photo: PTI

Lovlina guarantees India's first medal

India has already been assured of its first medal even before the boxing competition gets fully underway.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has received a direct entry into the women's 75kg semi-finals after the competition was reduced to five boxers following a withdrawal. Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, all losing semi-finalists receive bronze medals, ensuring India of at least one podium finish.

The 28-year-old, who has won medals at the Olympics, World Championships, Asian Games and Asian Championships, will now aim to upgrade the guaranteed bronze when she competes in the semi-finals on July 31.