New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's hopes of winning an unprecedented sixth World Championships medal came to an end after she suffered a gruelling 11-21 21-15 17-21 defeat to China's world No. 3 Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles quarterfinals here on Thursday.

Sindhu, a two-time world champion, made a strong fightback after losing the opening game but could not sustain the momentum in the decider. Wang kept her composure in the closing stages to seal a hard-fought victory and advance to the semifinals.

The Indian had been chasing a sixth medal at the prestigious championships, having previously won gold in 2019, silver in 2017 and 2018, and bronze in 2013 and 2014. Her exit also brings an end to India's hopes of a women's singles medal at the championships.