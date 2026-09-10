Thiruvananthapuram: A 39-year-old triple jump record has been put to bed, as Bobby Sabu etched himself to the history books of Kerala Police. The cop-cum-athlete produced a 15.93-metre effort at the 47th Kerala Police State Athletics Meet on Thursday, breaking the 15.27-metre triple jump record, previously set by Subhash George at the same meet, back in 1987.

Sabu, an officer of KAP 5 and a 2019-batch Kerala Police personnel from Alappuzha, has been a consistent performer at every level, having recently won the gold in triple jump at the All India Police Duty Meet held in Punjab from March 29 to April 3. He has also won silver and bronze medals at the university level.

Former Kerala Police DGP Rishiraj Singh, made an offer of ₹1,000 before the event, to anyone who could break the record -a feat which Sabu managed to accomplish.

“I am very happy that I could win the ₹1,000 prize offered by former Kerala Police DGP Rishiraj Singh to the record breaker. I see it as a recognition,” reacted Sabu.

From a record that stood for 39 years and now to a new mark of 15.93 metres, Sabu has set a new benchmark at the Kerala Police athletics meet.

(With inputs from PTI)