Nagoya: Malayali shuttler Treesa Jolly and her partner Gayatri Gopichand’s impressive run at the Asian Games came to an end on Sunday after they suffered a straight-game defeat against Malaysia’s world No. 5 pair Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.

The Indian duo stayed competitive in the opening game but were undone by a series of errors as they lost 18-21, 9-21. Facing the attacking Malaysian duo, against whom they had won just two of their previous eight meetings, the Indians fell behind 3-8 early on. However, they fought back strongly to level the score at 10-10. The opening set saw a fast-paced and attacking badminton, with both pairs matching each other shot for shot as the score moved to 14-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lapse by the Indians at the front court, followed by a series of unforced errors, allowed Pearly and Thinaah to regain control and move 17-14 ahead. Treesa and Gayatri saved two game points before a powerful smash from the Malaysians sealed the opening game,

After the change of ends, the Indians made a bright start, racing to a 3-0 lead. But the Malaysians began forcing errors from their opponents and quickly moved ahead 7-3. From there, the Indian pair struggled to recover, trailing 4-11 at the interval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pearly and Thinaah continued to dominate and extended their advantage to 13-6, with both Treesa and Gayatri making too many mistakes. The Malaysians soon earned 12 match points. Pearly then hit the net, before Gayatri sent the shuttle wide, bringing an end to the Indian pair’s campaign.