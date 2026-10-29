Kerala’s newly crowned fastest school sprinter, TM Atul, has revealed that Indian cricket star Sanju Samson sponsors his entire athletic career. Following Atul's record-breaking gold medal win in the 100 metres at the Kerala State School Athletics Meet in Kozhikode, Sanju personally called the youngster from New Zealand to offer his congratulations.

Sponsorship and backing

Sanju's foundation covers all of Atul’s training expenses, travel costs, dietary requirements, and athletic kit, including spikes and jerseys. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman decided to sponsor the budding sprinter after witnessing his extraordinary record-breaking performances at last year’s school athletics meet in Thiruvananthapuram. Sanju had also funded Atul's flight tickets to compete at the World School Athletics Meet held in Goa.

Atul, a student at DVHSS Charamangalam in Cherthala, stormed to victory in the senior boys' 100m event with a time of 10.63 seconds, setting a new meet record. Hailing from Mararikulam, Atul comes from a humble background; his father, Martin, works as a fisherman. Under the guidance of Kerala Sports Council coach Sam Ji, Atul has consistently shattered records. Last year, competing in the junior category, he created records in both the 100m (10.81 seconds) and 200m (21.87 seconds) events.

Congratulatory call from New Zealand

Despite his busy schedule in New Zealand for the ongoing T20 series — where he impressed with a 67-run half-century in the opening match — Sanju took time out to speak with the young sprinter. Atul expressed immense delight at receiving a call directly from the World Cup hero. Reports indicate that the Sanju Samson Foundation is preparing to host a special felicitation ceremony to honour the athlete's achievement.