Shivpuri: When Keralam’s girls arrived in Shivpuri for the National School Junior Athletics Championship, the state was struggling to catch its breath, languishing down in seventh place on the leaderboard. To rivals who believed they had successfully caged the defending champions, the young women had just one iconic reply: “Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost,” the show isn’t over yet!

True to their word, they mounted a fierce comeback right from day one, clawing Keralam back into contention and securing a well-earned third-place podium finish. Logging 20 points, Keralam rounded off their campaign with six medals - one gold, two silvers, and three bronzes while missing the runner-up spot by a razor-thin margin of just three points. Maharashtra were crowned runaway champions with a dominant 58 points (16 medals), while Tamil Nadu finished second with 23 points.

In 400m hurdles, Emilia Theresa bagged a silver with a personal best of 1:04.60. The state picked up another medal on the day, securing bronze in the 4x100m relay, an event won by Maharashtra with Tamil Nadu taking silver.

Triple-medal haul for Alka

Alka Shinoj, the individual champion of the Kerala State School Games, lit up the national stage with a stellar three-medal haul. Alka sprinted to a silver in the 400m and a bronze in the 800m, before capping off her campaign as part of the gold-winning 4x400m relay quartet. She is a student of St. George HSS, Kulathuvayal, Kozhikode.