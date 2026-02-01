Carlos Alcaraz once again shattered Novak Djokovic's dreams, defeating the record-chasing Serb 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to clinch his maiden Australian Open crown on Sunday and become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

The 22-year-old Spaniard denied Djokovic a historic 25th Grand Slam title as he celebrated his seventh major triumph in front of a roaring Rod Laver Arena- the same venue where Djokovic had knocked him out in the quarter-finals last year.

"I think nobody knows how hard I've been working to get this trophy to taste this moment," Alcaraz said at the trophy ceremony, thanking his team. "Pre-season was a bit rough emotionally, we went through- not hearing what the people were saying- and did the right work. You were pushing me to do the right work, really grateful for everyone in that corner, this trophy is yours," he added.

Don Budge's record as the youngest career Slam winner had stood for nearly 88 years since winning the 1938 French Open two days before his 23rd birthday. Alcaraz's milestone may also last generations, having been achieved by one of the most devastating talents the game has seen.

Djokovic felt the full brunt of it as Alcaraz shrugged off an edgy start and ran the Serb into the ground while compatriot Rafa Nadal beamed from the front row. Breaking the 10-times champion twice in each of the second and third sets to nudge in front, Alcaraz captured the decisive break at 6-5 in the fourth, claiming the contest on the first match point when Djokovic hit long.

Falling in a heap on the court, the overwhelmed Alcaraz rose to his feet and rushed to his player's box to celebrate with his "Vamos!"-shouting team. Djokovic walked to Alcaraz's side of the net and gave him a hug and pat on the head.

Golden Years

Earlier, the Serb was smiling ruefully as Alcaraz chased down pile-driving shots and returned them with interest. It was, after all, like pages out of the Serb's playbook from his golden years.

Since winning his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, drawing level with Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list, Djokovic has now been denied by Alcaraz in three major finals.

Djokovic was stung in back-to-back defeats at Wimbledon in 2023-24 but losing the first of his 11 finals at Melbourne Park, his most bankable Grand Slam, was a heavy blow.

He had fans laughing, though, in a gracious runner-up speech. "Thank you very much, first and foremost to Carlos. Amazing tournament and two weeks, to your family, team, what you are doing is historic," Djokovic said. "I wish you the best of luck for the rest of your career... You're so young, you'll have a lot of time like myself," he added.