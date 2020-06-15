{{head.currentUpdate}}

Sushant's net worth: The only Indian actor who bought a piece of land on moon

sushant-singh-assets
Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the most brilliant actors in film industry died on Sunday morning after committing suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

From serial Pavitra Rishta’s Manav Deshmukh to a bankable Bollywood star, the 34-year old talented actor has come a long way.
Suicide isn't the solution: Fans quote 'Chhichhore' dialogue after actor's death

According to reports, the actor's net worth was about Rs 59 crores. He reportedly used to charge between Rs 5-7 crore for a movie.

Interestingly, he is the only Indian actor who had bought a piece of land on the moon. Interestingly, before him, actor Shah Rukh Khan was gifted a piece of land on the moon by a fan. Sushant bought a piece of lunar land on the far side of the moon, in a region called the Mare Muscoviense or the 'Sea of Muscovy'. He had bought the property from the International Lunar Lands Registry.

The My Side Of The Moon 🌓 #dreams

He also owned several luxury vehicles such as BMW K 1300 R motorcycle, Maserati Quattroporte, and Land Rover Range Rover SUV.

Sushant Singh Rajput owned a super expensive telescope that he bought because he always wanted to see the rings of the planet Saturn. 

