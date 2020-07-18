Amid COVID-19, Vijay's 'Bigil' re-releases in foreign countries

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic had brought the world to a standstill. While India is yet to recover from the outbreak, foreign countries are slowly limping back to normalcy.

Recently, the Vijay-starrer Bigil which was released worldwide in 2019, has been re-released in countries like Sri Lanka, Germany and France. It is reported that theatre owners feel that films of top heroes can bring back the crowd.

@BigilTamilMovie is re-released in Sri Lanka.



It's worth remembering that Sri Lanka is the fourth country a @actorvijay movie is re-releasing after theatres are reopened amid pandemic.



Re-releases so far 👇#Bigil - Germany, France,Sri Lanka#Mersal and #Sarkar - Malaysia pic.twitter.com/c615YACNz0 — Krishnagiri VMI - OVFC Team™ (@KrishnagiriOVFC) July 17, 2020

Netizens are sharing screenshots of Bigil being listed in shows at theaters in different countries.

Apart from Bigil, Vijay's Mersal and Sarkar are also now running in theaters across Malaysia.

With this, Vijay fans are now eagerly waiting to watch the actor's next - Master, which was supposed to hit the theatres on April 9. However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, theatres across the country remained shut, which led to the postponement of Master. Recently, the producer had confirmed that the movie will release only in theater post the lockdown is lifted.