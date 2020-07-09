Vijay’s Master: Producer confirms it will only release in theater

Vijay's Master is one of the most-awaited films of the actor. While there had been a buzz on the movie's release on OTT platform, Xavier Britto, producer of the movie, has put an end to the rumours.

He said that the Vijay film will only release in the cinema halls.

Britto stated that Master is a mega-budget film and it will hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation returns to normalcy. The film might release for Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021.

#Master producer Xavier Britto says that the film will only release in theaters, they are targeting Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021. Master will be different from the previous films of Thalapathy Vijay. pic.twitter.com/KSaBM8xV35 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 9, 2020

As the Covid-19 pandemic worsens in the country, many filmmakers across the nation are opting for OTT release as there are no signs that theatres could reopen anytime soon.

The Vijay-starrer was originally scheduled for release on 9 April.

Directed by Lokesh, Master is touted to be a crime thriller in which Vijay will be seen in the role of a professor. Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead.