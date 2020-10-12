After ‘dictatorship’ remarks, Vijay Deverakonda calls himself ‘benevolent fun dictator’

After his recent comments in favour of dictatorship, actor Vijay Deverakonda has shared a candid video in which he calls himself ‘the benevolent fun dictator’. Vijay took to Twitter and shared a video where he can be seen aiming at a dartboard and hitting the bulls eye with an axe. He then goes on and stands besides the dartboard and then, the words ‘The benevolent fun dictator’ appear on screen.

In one of his recent interviews, Vijay made a controversial statement saying, “I won’t stand in an election where people would vote for alcohol and money... I’d like to be [a] dictator. I think that’s the way you can make change[s]. Like ‘just shut up, I’m having good intention[s], you don’t know what is good for you maybe but stick to this and five, ten years down the line it’s going to pay off’. I think somewhere, dictatorship is the right way, but you need to have a good guy.”

Giving an example of how passengers are not expected to select their pilot on a flight, he had said, “...Like so there is this concept that when you get on a plane and flying to Bombay, would we all decide who will fly the plane? Like we should let the 300 people on the plane decide who is going to go on that plane? No, we let an efficient agency like the airlines decide who is most competent, or who understands the business or the best person possible to fly the plane.”

On the work front, Vijay recently announced a movie with Telugu director Sukumar. Vijay also have a movie with director Puri Jagannadh, with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions also starring Anenya Pandey.