KGF 2 gets a release date

The much-awaited bilingual flick KGF: Chapter 2 finally has got a release date.

The release date announcement

The makers of the movie took to Twitter to announce that the Yash-starrer will be out in cinemas on July 16.

The movie

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the second instalment of KGF stars Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist.

The first instalment of the movie showed how Rocky, played by Yash, born in poverty, rose up to be a dreaded gangster in Mumbai and how his hunger for power led to the gold mines of Kolar. The sequel will build on this hunger for power and his struggle to retain his control.

Apart from Yash and Dutt, the movie also stars Prakash Raj, Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash in the lead.

Prithvi to present in Kerala

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran had revealed recently that he had acquired the Kerala distribution rights for upcoming Kannada action-drama. The film will be released via Prithviraj’s home banner, Prithviraj Productions.