Allu Arjun heaps praises on Shershaah, calls it Sidharth Malhotra's career-best performance

Allu Arjun is the latest celeb to praise the cast and crew of Shershaah for narrating the life of the Kargil hero, Captain Vikram Batra.

He also called Sidharth Malhotra’s performance as Vikram Batra his career-best. Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun congratulated Karan Johar too, who co-produced the film under Dharma Productions.

Allu Arjun wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team of #Shershaah. A very heart touching film. Career best performance by Mr. @SidMalhotra. Man who stole the show. Subtle & impactful performance by Ms @advani_kiara and all the other actors. My respect to all the technicians of the film (sic).”

In another tweet, he congratulated the directors and producers of Shershaah. He wrote, “Wonderful Conviction by the director @vishnu_dir garu. Sir, you made us all proud. Congratulations to @karanjohar ji and producers. Bigggg Congratulations @PrimeVideoIN for this blockbuster hit. A must watch for every Indian (sic).”

The story of Shershaah is written by Sandeep Shrivastava and directed by Vishnuvardhan. Shershaah is a biopic on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

Interestingly, the movie released on Amazon Prime is the most watched film on the streaming platform. On Tuesday, August 31, the OTT platform stated that the film has been watched by audiences in over 4,100 Indian towns and cities as well as in 210 countries and territories around the world. With a rating of 8.9, it is also the most popular Hindi film on IMDb.

The two actors took to social media to share the news with their fans and thanked them for their love.