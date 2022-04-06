Shooting of Malayalam's first dark web thriller wrapped up

The shooting of '@', touted to be the first dark web thriller in Malayalam, has wrapped up. The movie, written and directed by Don Max, who is also a leading contemporary film editor, has been fully shot at Aluva and Chottanikara in Ernakulam. '@' has been produced under the banner of Kochurani Production. Ravi Chandran has cranked the camera for the film while Ishan Dev has composed the music. Editing is by Shameer Mohammed.

Badusha N M is the production controller while Prashanth Narayanan is the art director. Makeup is by Ranjith Ambadi while Rose Regis is the costume designer. Kanalkannan is the action choreographer while Manish Bhargavan is the chief associate of the film.