The survivor's family has lashed out against former DGP R Sreelekha for supporting Dileep. On her YouTube channel, she has categorically declared that she believes Dileep is innocent and has nothing to do with the case. A Facebook post by the survivor's kin declares that they have only sympathy for such supporters who also seem to be in the dark about the fact that their nicely constructed image over the years can be torn to shreds with such declarations.

The Facebook post

"There are various types of suicide. If you are planning to physically kill yourself, it will be over then and there. After that, the person who committed suicide needn’t worry about the consequences of their actions. But on the other hand, it will be painful to experience death even when you are alive, regretting the unfortunate things you have said. Here, we have only sympathy for such supporters. They are destroying the very image they have carefully built over the years with such heinous and thoughtless actions. Sadly they don’t even realize it.

They are actually distancing themselves from people's minds. If you have any doubts, ask your near and dear ones. They will tell you that what you did wasn’t right. Maybe they value something more than their own family or reputation. That would have probably made them make such a move. Animosity at least needs an equivalent. Pity is a worse emotion than that. Waiting for the next person to come up with another story of justification." wrote the survivor's uncle on Facebook.