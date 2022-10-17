Malayalam
Malayalam version of Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara' to release on October 20

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2022 05:56 PM IST
Kantara movie poster
Rishab Shetty who has written and directed the movie plays the lead in 'Kantara'. Photo: Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

The Malayalam version of the Kannada movie 'Kantara', which released last month, will hit theatres this October 20. The movie, which deals with a human-nature conflict, has been receiving a lot of praise with many people appreciating the technical aspects of the film apart from the performances of the actors.

Rishab Shetty who has written and directed the movie plays the lead in 'Kantara'. The Hindi version, which also released recently, has also been raking good collections, with reports stating that the movie has been generating a lot of buzz among the audience since day 2 of the release.

'Kantara' is produced by Homable films, which bankrolled the blockbuster Kannada film 'KGF' starring Yash. Prithviraj Productions will present the film in theatres in Kerala.

'#Kantaara Malayalam! Coming soon! I absolutely HAD to do this after watching the Kannada version! Do not miss this gem in the theatres when it releases across Kerala in Malayalam @hombalefilms,” tweeted Prithviraj.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj was trolled for the Malayalam poster of the film with many pointing out the spelling errors in the poster.

