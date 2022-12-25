Kannan Sagar says bereaved Ullas Pandalam is in bad shape

The news of Ullas Pandalam’s wife’s suicide sent shockwaves in the television Industry. His colleagues are all saddened by this unexpected tragedy in his life. Ullas was inconsolable according to his colleagues. His children were also understandably in bad shape. Recently Ullas’s buddy actor Kannan Sagar shared a moving note on Facebook.

The note read:

“As he sat next to her lifeless body, he looked distraught, helpless, a storm of grief brewing inside him. He seemed to be in disbelief, in denial, lost in thoughts. There were people who had lost their sister, friend, neighbour and they were all fighting to remain calm, unable to process this tragedy. Some were silently sobbing, while some tried to quickly wipe their tears, perhaps remembering the happy times they had spent with her.

There were her two sons, who couldn’t control their tears, aware that their mother would never come back to them. Preparations were underway to offer her a farewell. Our colleague looked so harrowed and tired that he was taken to the hospital. At the hospital, he seemed to be unaware of the prick of the syringe as he is so engulfed in pain and grief. Perhaps the medicines gave him some kind of relief.

Relatives, friends, people from the field of arts and culture, and colleagues were all assembled at the makeshift tin pandal to offer her a final goodbye. The atmosphere was filled with the sound of rituals and prayers for the peace of the departed soul.

It was heartbreaking to witness the two boys hugging the lifeless body of their mother and our colleague wailing loudly as he hugged his children. Perhaps he was wondering why she did that, remembering the moments they spent together and the realization that she was no longer with them. Then the funeral happened.

Soon after a tired Ullas took the drip, it seems to be the only way to give him relief after going days without food and sleep. I took my leave after offering him comfort, cursing his fate and with the hope that he will be back on the mimicry stage.

I am feeling numb with pain when I think of my colleague Ullas Pandalam. What has happened has happened. And those who are spreading fabricated stories and speculations without knowing the truth, please show some conscience. Give him some consideration and solace as an artist.

Adieu, dear sister…