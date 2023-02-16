'Barroz' update: 'Deep Blue Sea 3' music composer Mark Kilian joins Mohanlal's film

Hollywood music composer Mark Kilian who has worked in films like ''Eye in the Sky', 'Deep Blue Sea 3 ' and 'Pitch Perfect', is the latest addition to Mohanlal's ambitious directorial ‘Barroz – Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure’. The makers have involved a slew of international technicians for the post-production work of the film. The film was shot in several locations across the globe and is currently in it's post-production stage.

Taking to Twitter, Mohanlal announced the collaboration with Mark Kilian. "Team Barroz welcomes musical genius Mr. Mark Kilian onboard!”.

Recently, the film made headlines when 'My Dear Kuttichathan' director Jijo Punnoose who conceived the script claimed that he had to rework the script of the film 22 times to Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor's liking. Jijo also said he conceived the screenplay with a girl named Isa as the protagonist, while Barroz was only a secondary character. He had also planned to make it in English and Spanish.

He also said in the process of changing the script, the screenplay and the character of Barroz was fashioned much like Mohanlal's films- Odiyan, Pulimurugan, Lucifer and Marakkar, so as to satisfy his fan base.

“With the changed screenplay, the focus of the film was to entertain the Malayali family audience. Lalumon (Mohanlal) could do it with his knowledge of 350 films (as against my mere seven). In this restructuring, Rajeev took over the role from me in assisting Lalumon,” he had written in his blog.

Barroz is a 400-year-old spirit who has been assigned with the task of protecting the D'Gama treasure.