Actor Ganesh Kumar says it's cruel to impose fine on motorists who travel with a child

Actor and MLA Ganesh Kumar said many people depend on two-wheelers in the state and administrative reforms that discourage such commuters would be a dangerous initiative. In countries like Indonesia, most people resort to two-wheelers for commuting. They make the children wear helmets. Though it is always good to impose fines on lawbreakers, causing distress to commoners with such reforms will create more harm.

“AI camera is currently a controversial issue in Kerala. But using a mobile phone while driving is 100% wrong. There is nothing wrong with fining Rs 2000 or even Rs 3000 for that offense. Frequently changing lanes while driving on the highway is also wrong. Such offenders should be fined. Driving without seat belts can be fatal and law enforcers should ensure people abide by the rules,” he said. However, it's cruel to impose a fine on motorists who travel with a child in the front or the back seat.

“Many families cannot afford to buy a car, so they opt for a scooter. I believe imposing a fine for commuting with a child in the front or back seat of a scooter is cruel,” he said, adding that he will continue to raise his objection in this issue.

“Laws should be there for the safety and betterment of humans. Let children wear helmets. I have travelled to many countries. I haven’t seen children on two-wheelers in the Gulf countries. But, in Indonesia, people mostly use two-wheelers. They all use helmets, so accident cases are rare there. Those who meet with fatal accidents are those who don't wear helmets and resort to over-speeding. It is unfair to punish those who ride scooters keeping their children close to them. Not everyone can afford a car,” he said.

He said fewer number of KSRTC buses have forced people to resort to two-wheelers. “When I served as a minister in 2001, the state had 26,000 private buses and 4,500 KSTRC buses. By 2016, the number of private buses in Kerala increased to 36,000. Today there are hardly 7,000 private buses in Kerala. The number of KSRTC buses have also come down to 3,000. People are forced to resort to two-wheelers since the public transport system has collapsed. I request the government not to exploit the public,” he said, adding that such a move will only create resentment among the public. “Such impractical reforms and our own false promises can lead to bigger problems,” Ganesh Kumar added.