Saiju Kurup reacts after YouTuber Santhosh Varkey calls him '80s Mohanlal'

Saiju Kurup, who was recently seen in 'Janaki Jaane', featuring Navya Nair, had an interesting reaction when YouTuber Santhosh Varkey compared him to Mohanlal. The actor was giving a post-release review about the film, when Santhosh Varkey, who was standing near him, commented that Saiju reminded him of Mohanlal from the 1980s.

Saiju who couldn't hide his smile turned to the YouTuber and jokingly told him not to pull his leg. However, Santhosh remained steadfast on his opinion.

Saiju, who entered Mollywood with the film 'Mayookham' is best known for his character roles. He has appeared in comic and intense roles, all of which leaves an impact on the audience. He has also played the protagonist in a few films. He was recently trolled for portraying characters who often have financial trouble.

In 'Janaki Jaane', he plays Janaki's (Navya) husband Unni Mukundan in the film, which revolves around a woman suffering from panic attacks.