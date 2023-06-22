Celebrating Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: Revisiting his unforgettable roles

Thalapathy Vijay's 49th birthday is causing a surge of excitement among his ardent fans. The star began his journey in the world of cinema as a young artist in the movie 'Vetri' back in 1984. At the tender age of 18, Vijay made his debut as a lead actor with 'Naalaiya Theerpu' in 1992. From there, he went on to charm audiences with his performances in popular films like 'Sendhoorapandi', 'Rasigan', 'Deva', and 'Coimbatore Mappillai'.

As we celebrate Vijay's birthday, let's take a moment to revisit some of his most iconic performances.

Ghilli

Ghilli stands as a pinnacle of success in Vijay's illustrious career and remains an iconic film in Tamil cinema. While it is a remake of the Telugu movie 'Okkadu', it is widely acknowledged that the Tamil version outshined its original counterpart, both in terms of appeal and success. Vijay portrays the role of a determined young man striving for a career in Kabbadi, delivering a fiery performance that captivated audiences throughout the movie. The unprecedented success of 'Ghilli' propelled Vijay's stardom to new heights and firmly established him as one of the revered mass heroes in Tamil Cinema.

Pokkiri

Pokkiri, helmed by Prabhudeva is a remake of the identically titled Telugu film. Vijay's exceptional performance in Pokkiri garnered immense praise, propelling it to become one of the year's biggest blockbusters. Portraying an undercover cop, Vijay captivated the audience with his portrayal. The film enjoyed a staggering theatrical run of over 200 days, amassing a remarkable collection of over 75 crores, making it the first Tamil film to achieve such a feat. Notably, Pokkiri also created a sensation in Kerala, garnering multiple re-releases and cementing its status as one of the most beloved films in the state.

Jilla

Jilla holds a special place in the hearts of Malayalis, primarily because it brought together two iconic actors, Vijay and Mohanlal. In the movie, Vijay portrayed the role of Mohanlal's adopted son, forging a remarkable on-screen partnership. The audience truly appreciated their pairing, and Vijay's presence was a sheer delight to behold.

Vijay's character, Shakti, was initially depicted as a playful and mischievous young man who would go to great lengths to support his father, even if it meant engaging in questionable actions. However, a transformative event profoundly impacts him, prompting him to dedicate himself to the betterment of society. Witnessing Vijay's character undergo such a profound metamorphosis on screen was truly spectacular.

Jilla not only delighted the audience with its compelling storyline but also became yet another sensational hit in Vijay's career.

Thuppakki

Vijay, who is famous for action dramas, embarked on a remarkable transformation in Thuppakki by portraying the character of an army officer, which left the audience pleasantly surprised. Complementing his performance, the film featured a superb background score by Harris Jayaraj, further enhancing Vijay's magnetic on-screen presence. The meticulously crafted dialogues in Thuppakki effectively paid homage to the unwavering dedication of soldiers towards their nation, and Vijay flawlessly embodied his role, delivering a stellar performance. There is an undeniable allure to his screen presence that effortlessly captivates and engrosses the audience throughout the film.

Theri

Theri is yet another thrilling mass entertainer from Vijay, showcasing the actor in a powerful police avatar. In this film, Vijay portrays the role of a single parent, shouldering the responsibility of caring for his young daughter, brilliantly portrayed by baby Nainika. The chemistry between Vijay and Nainika received widespread acclaim from the audience, adding an endearing touch to the movie.

Like many Vijay films, 'Theri' follows the tried-and-true formula of pitting righteousness against wrongdoing, embodying the eternal battle of good versus evil. Vijay effortlessly embodies this concept in his movies, delivering compelling performances with remarkable ease.

The film garnered praise for its storyline, Vijay's impeccable acting skills, and the emotional depth it brought to the action genre.