Rajisha Vijayan, Priya Varrier film 'Kolla' to start streaming on this OTT platform. Details here

'Kolla', the Malayalam movie directed by Suraj Varma and featuring Priya Varrier and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead is all set to start streaming on a major OTT platform this week. The story is by hit screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay and is probably the first women-oriented heist film in Malayalam. Alencier, Jeo Baby, Vinay Forrt, Shiny T Rajan, Alexander Prasanth and Dain Davis also feature in the movie. Kollam Sudhi who passed away in a road mishap last month also plays a small role in the film, which hit theaters on June 9.

The film opens with Annie (Rajisha Vijayan) and Shilpa (Priya Varrier) setting up a beauty parlour under a cooperative bank. Their beauty parlour becomes the centre of attraction soon as it is the first one in the neighbourhood. Read review here. Annie and Shilpa, however, have their eyes set on the easy money lying one floor above them.

The film, will start streaming on Manorama Max from July 27.