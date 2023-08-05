Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Big B, Manju and Fahadh part of Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170'?

Our Correspondent
Published: August 05, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Thalaivar 170 cast
This bid-budget film will have artists from all over India. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Entertainment News

TJ Gnanavel's Rajinikanth film is all set to start shooting. But what’s even more exciting is the kind of names involved in the film according to social media. There are rumours that Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, and Nani will be there in the project. If the reports are true, the film also marks the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after a gap of 32 years.

The film produced by Laika Productions is tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170'. As per reports Anirudh will be doing music for the film. This bid-budget film will have artists from all over India. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.