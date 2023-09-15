Don't teach me morality: Alencier

Thiruvananthapuram: Hitting out at the critics who called out his misogynist comments made during the presentation of the State Film Awards, Malayalam film actor Alencier Ley Lopez said no one should teach him about morality.

“Don’t come to me to teach morality. The only abuser in Malayalam cinema, the one who always abuses… There are many who deserve that epithet. Don't provoke me too much,” Alencier said.

The actor received a Special Jury Award for his performance in ‘Appan’ from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

In his speech after receiving the award, Alencier said: "Do not tempt us by giving women trophies. In a state with a manly chief minister, give us a sculpture with man's strength."

He said he would stop acting when he receives ‘manly’ sculptures. He also criticised the Special Jury Award and went on to add that the cash award was not sufficient. “…do not insult us by giving Rs 25,000. Please increase the reward.”

Alenciaer denied making the comments in protest against the Chief Minister leaving the dais early.

Stating that he can't be dragged into non-existent allegations, Alencier rued that he has also been subjected to character assassination because he was an actor.

“It’s not only women, but men too face various issues in the cine field. The actors who we call ‘Junior artists’ suffer the worst.

"If not the big stage, where will I make such a comment? I spoke at the event knowing it was a big stage," he said.