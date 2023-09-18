Dileep-starrer 'Voice of Sathyanathan' locks its OTT release date. Know details here

'Voice of Sathyanathan', which marked Dileep's return to the big screen after a hiatus, has finally locked its OTT release date. The movie, which hit theatres in July, is directed by Rafi, who has helmed several hits with Dileep in the past. Their previous collaborations like 'Punjabi House', 'Thenkasipattanam' were commercial hits.

'Voice of Sathyanathan', boasts of an ensemble cast, including Siddique, Joju George, Veena Nandakumar, Makarand Deshpande, Jagapathi Babu, Jaffer Siddiq, among others. Anupam Kher also has a cameo in the film.

The movie revolves around a man who often finds himself in trouble because of his tongue. One day, he makes a grievous mistake, which lands him in trouble. This sparks a chain of hilarious and emotional moments in the movie.

Though the film was supposed to hit theatres on July 14, it got postponed due to the unfavourable weather conditions prevailing in the state. It was later released on July 28.

The film is produced by N M Badusha, Shinoy Mathew, Dileep and Rajan Chirail under the banner of Badusha Cinemas and Grand Productions.

'Voice of Sathyanathan' will start streaming on Manorama Max on September 21.