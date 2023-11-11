Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passes away at 82

Telugu actor Chandra Mohan, aged 82, breathed his last on Saturday, November 11, at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, succumbing to heart-related ailments. Survived by his wife Jalandhara and two daughters, the veteran actor's demise prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and the South Indian entertainment industry.

Jr NTR, paid heartfelt tribute to Chandra Mohan, lamenting the untimely loss and extending condolences to the grieving family. In a post on X, Jr NTR expressed, "It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan Garu, who has earned a special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades. My deepest condolences to his family, and may his soul rest in peace."

Having marked his debut in the 1966 Telugu release 'Rangula Ratnam', Chandra Mohan carved a distinguished career, receiving the Nandi Awards twice—once in 1987 for Best Male Comedian and later in 2005 for Best Character Actor. His excellence was further acknowledged with a Filmfare Awards South for 'Padaharella Vayasu' in 1978.

Chandra Mohan's final appearance was in the 2017 Telugu action thriller 'Oxygen', where he shared the screen with Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, and Anu Emmanuel.