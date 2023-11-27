Kangana Ranaut chats with AI-version of former PM Indira Gandhi at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Portraying former PM Indira Gandhi in the upcoming biographical historical film 'Emergency,' actress Kangana Ranaut recently visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. During her visit, she shared a glimpse of herself alongside the AI-created version of Indira. The occasion was the launch of a light and sound show titled 'Veerangnaon ki Mahagatha,' which Kangana attended. The 'Queen' actress took to social media to offer a sneak peek into her visit, sharing pictures from the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

The actress wore a pista green coloured saree, a sleeveless blouse, and a matching choker neckpiece and earrings. She kept her hair tied in a bun and opted for minimal makeup.

In the pictures, Kangana can be seen sitting on a chair with AI-created version of Indira Gandhi.

The actress captioned it as: “Was lovely chatting with IG he he he.... (since I made a film on Mrs Gandhi, IG was our crew code name for her) #emergency”.

The string of photos also shows Kangana posing with AI-created image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kangana captioned the post as: “Today a terrific light and sound show called, ‘Veerangnaon ki mahagatha’ is launched in Delhi. What an incredible step in the revival of our great history and Shakti spirit.”

“Also many chapters of history unfolded before my eyes through various narratives, some through age-old methods and some through futuristic techniques, a must visit for everyone, make it a family outing, there is a lot to see, get informed while getting entertained and end your day with a super thrilling light and sound show about the long lost heroes you would love to find, I can't wait to take my nephew Prithavi there soon... Jai Hind,” the post read.

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie ‘Emergency’ is based on the Indian Emergency, and also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

(With IANS inputs)