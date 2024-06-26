Sonakshi Sinha shuts down haters with powerful message post inter-faith marriage

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently faced significant trolling over her inter-faith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. The couple chose a civil ceremony, held at Sonakshi's Bandra home on June 23. Due to the backlash and negativity, they had to disable the comments section when sharing their wedding and reception photos online.

In response to the criticism, Sonakshi subtly addressed the trolls on social media. She shared a post on her Instagram story emphasizing that love is "the universal religion" and added a comment on Prasad Bhat's post, saying, "Truest words!! This is adorable! Thank you."

Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, also came to her defence, asserting that she had done nothing illegal or unconstitutional. He stated, "No one has the right to interfere. To all the protestors I say, 'Go get a life. Do something useful with your life.'"

Sonakshi and Zaheer had been dating for seven years before deciding to marry. Although they had a private wedding ceremony, they later hosted a grand reception for their friends from the film industry.