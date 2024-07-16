From wearing red to posing with Lord Ganesha idol, Kim Kardashian's India stay marked by controversies

Socialite and TV star Kim Kardashian turned heads as she attended the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai recently. While she dazzled in a mermaid, bold red lehenga, many were disappointed that the celebrity, who has over 350 million followers on Instagram, chose to wear a colour mostly worn by brides at Hindu weddings. Some netizens accused the TV star of trying to upstage the bride, but others were quick to come to her defense stating that it was not a deliberate attempt.

Kim Kardashian. Photo | Instagram

Meanwhile, her latest pose with a Lord Ganesha idol during her stay in India has also invited a lot of flak on social media. The picture was from a photoshoot in an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga, which she wore to one of the wedding festivities. In one of the photos, Kim can be seen casually posing with the Lord Ganesha idol. The photo was, however, quickly removed from her Instagram page, after several people from India slammed the TV star for disrespecting Indian traditions and values.

The photo with Lord Ganesha idol was deleted Kim's Instagram account after backlash. Photos | X, Instagram

Kim and her sister Khloe were special invitees at Anant and Radhika's wedding. On Monday, Kim shared a selection of exclusive photos from the festivities on social media, with the caption, 'India has my heart'.