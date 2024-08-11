Music composer Govind Vasantha and wife Ranjini Achuthan expecting their first child after 12 years

Music composer Govind Vasantha and his wife Ranjini Achuthan are all set to welcome their first child. Sharing pictures from her maternity photoshoot, Ranjini announced the happy news to the world. In the photos, Ranjini dons a glamorous look, draped in an off-white saree in a unique style, proudly flaunting her baby bump. She accessorized the outfit with only a waist chain and kept her look minimal with nude makeup.

The couple is thrilled to welcome their baby after almost 12 years. “The universe has responded to my undying faith! Here I am, manifesting life itself! Excerpts from my pregnancy journal: The 12-year odyssey among the sea of mothers, I’d just wait. In terrifying doubt. I’d shadow cook a belly just like theirs and heave at the heavy bosoms they carry. Their leaking nipples would wet my chest. And yet I wouldn’t stop in my tracks. There was no way I was going to give up.

What a joy my pregnancy shoot has been. Truly a dream come true! Big ups to my wonderful team of artists,” wrote Ranjini in the emotional post.

Meanwhile, people have been showering the couple with wishes and blessings. Govind and Ranjini tied the knot in 2012. The musician rose to fame through the music band Thaikkudam Bridge, while Ranjini Achuthan is a writer in the film industry.