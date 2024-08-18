Hanumankind makes his acting debut in Aashiq Abu's 'Rifle Club'

After securing a spot on the Global Top Chart with the hit song 'Big Dawgs', Hanumankind is now stepping into the world of cinema. He is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming film Rifle Club, directed by Aashiq Abu. In the film, Hanumankind takes on the role of Bheera, a character that has already generated buzz with the release of a stylish poster featuring him holding a gun.

Director Aashiq Abu revealed to Manorama Online that Hanumankind recorded 'Big Dawgs' after completing the film’s shoot. Interestingly, he appears in the same look in both the film and the globally popular music video.

Rifle Club boasts an impressive cast, including Vani Viswanath, Dileesh Pothan, and Anurag Kashyap, who is making his Malayalam film debut with this project. Supporting roles are filled by talents such as Vincy Aloshious, Vishnu Agasthya, Surabhi Lakshmi, Ramzan, and Unnimaya.

The screenplay has been crafted by the dynamic duo Shyam Pushkaran and Dileesh Karunakaran, along with Sharafu and Suhas. This marks the first collaboration between Aashiq Abu and this team since the critically acclaimed Mayaanadhi.

The film is being produced under the banners of OPM Cinemas and True Stories, with music composed by Rex Vijayan. Aashiq Abu has also taken on the role of cinematographer for this project. Rifle Club is slated for a theatrical release this Onam, promising an exciting addition to the festival season.