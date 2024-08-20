Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

WCC founder member claimed there is no sexual assault in industry for selfish reasons: Hema Committee report

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 20, 2024 10:00 AM IST
Representative image: Jag_cz/ iStockphoto.com
Topic | Entertainment News

The Hema Committee report, which exposed the ordeals faced by women in Malayalam cinema, revealed that a founder member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) had claimed there was no sexual assault on women in the film industry for selfish reasons. In paragraph 268 of page 135, the Hema Committee member mentioned that while members of the WCC were generally not getting work for the mere reason they protested against the atrocities in cinema, this one actor, who is one of the founding members of the WCC, was getting several offers in cinema.

“The only member of WCC who is getting several offers in cinema is the founder membe of the WCC about whom I have already discussed above. She is the only one woman who stated repeatedly that there is no problem for women in cinema and that she had not heard about any sexual harassment on any woman in cinema, etc, which is far from the truth. In this context, if her evidence is analysed, we are persuaded to believe that she is deliberately not speaking against men or the industry only because of her selfish motive not to get ousted from the Malayalam industry,” the report stated.
The WCC was formed in 2017 after the sexual assault of a prominent woman actor in Malayalam cinema. The Women in Cinema collective was formed as an 18-member collective with actors Rima Kallingal, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sajitha Madathil, Remya Nambeesan, Manju Warrier, Stephy Xavier, Vidhu Vincent, Anjali Menon, Bina Paul, Asha Achy Joseph, screenwriter Deedi Damodaran, among others.
Bina Paul, in her statement to Onmanorama, said that they can't negate what one of the founder members of the WCC felt about the industry. “If she felt that the place was safe, that is how she views it. We cannot negate her sentiments,” she said.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE