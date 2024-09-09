Malayalam
Entertainment

Kunchacko Boban shares joyful family video following director's critique

Our Correspondent
Published: September 09, 2024 10:11 AM IST
Kunchacko Boban. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Kunchacko Boban recently shared a heartwarming video celebrating a holiday with his family. The video, which features his wife Priya and son Ishaq, was posted with the caption "My Power Group." This update from the actor comes in the wake of a critical post by Soumya Sadanandan, the director of the film 'Mangalyam Thanthunanena', in which Kunchacko Boban starred.

Soumya Sadanandan's post, which followed a public statement made before the Hema Committee, raised significant concerns. In her post, she highlighted issues within the industry, alleging that even well-regarded actors may have hidden facets. She also claimed that her debut film was edited by the lead actor and co-producer without her consent.
The timing of Kunchacko Boban's video has led many to connect it with Soumya Sadanandan's post, with several comments on the video referencing the ongoing controversy.

