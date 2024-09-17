Malayalam
Entertainment

Prithviraj and Supriya acquire new 30 crore flat in Mumbai's Pali hills

Our Correspondent
Published: September 17, 2024 09:30 AM IST Updated: September 17, 2024 09:43 AM IST
Prithviraj & Supriya
Prithviraj Sukumaran with his wife Supriya Menon. File photo: Instagram@supriyamenonprithviraj
In the upscale locality of Bandra's Pali Hills, actor Prithviraj and his wife Supriya have recently added a third luxury property to their portfolio. Their latest acquisition is a spacious flat measuring 2,971 square feet, which they purchased for Rs 30 crore under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. The new residence offers ample parking space, accommodating up to four cars.

This new purchase follows an earlier investment in Pali Hills, where Prithviraj had bought a property valued at Rs 17 crore. The prestigious neighbourhood has seen a surge in celebrity homebuyers recently. Notable figures such as Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and cricketer K.L. Rahul have also acquired residences in this coveted area.

Actress and MP Kangana Ranaut also made headlines with her real estate transactions in Pali Hills. She purchased a property for Rs 20 crore in 2017, which has now been sold for an impressive Rs 32 crore.

