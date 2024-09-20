Kaviyoor Ponnamma under critical care in Kochi hospital

Veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who has been unwell for quite a while, has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi due to age-related health issues. The 78-year-old is reportedly under critical care as her condition is not improving.

A team of expert doctors is monitoring her progress. Ponnamma, who started her career in the late 50s, has worked in over 700 films and is known best for her mother roles. She was last seen in the film Aanum Pennum, released in 2021.

Last year, there were reports that her family had abandoned her. However, she dismissed them, saying she was with her younger brother's family in Karumallur, Kochi.