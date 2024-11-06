Suresh Gopi sports clean-shaven look. Why it's trending on social media now?

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi's clean-shaven look has created a lot of speculation on social media. The actor had previously sported a stylish black and white beard and had even claimed that he kept the beard for the shoot of his upcoming movie 'Ottakomban'.

However, the actor's latest post on social media has surprised fans who wanted to know the status of the movie. "So what about Ottakomban?," wrote a curious fan under the post. The actor, who swore in as the Union Minister of State this year, had stated that he would begin shoot of the film in September. However, the film got delayed since the Centre, reportedly, denied permission to the actor to take up movie assignments.

The new look hints that the shoot of the film will be delayed further. The actor had posted the clean-shaven look with the caption: Change is the only constant.

However, some of the actors fans were happy to see Suresh Gopi in his previous aura, when he only sported a moustache. The actor-politician had previously claimed that he would happily leave his Union Minister post for cinema. He had even approached the Union Home Minister with his request to act in movies, since he had 22 films to complete. The actor had expressed confidence that he would begin shooting for the film in September.