Vani Viswanath's character poster from 'Rifle Club' creates significant buzz

Action star Vani Viswanath who is gearing up for a grand comeback this year will soon be seen in Aashiq Abu's film 'Rifle Club'. The makers released her character poster on Wednesday. Vani will play Ittiyanam in the movie, which is produced by Aashiq Abu, Vincent Vadakkan, and Vishal Vincent Tony under the OPM Cinemas banner. Vani's striking pose, captivating smile and gown, has generated significant buzz among her fans.

Vani, whose career spans over three decades, has returned to the spotlight after a hiatus since 2014, with multiple film releases this year. Adding to the excitement, acclaimed Bollywood director and actor Anurag Kashyap has also joined the ensemble cast, making his Malayalam debut, playing Dayanand Bare. Kashyap’s character poster was recently unveiled, along with posters of Suresh Krishna’s Dr Lazar, Surabhi Lakshmi’s Susan, and Dileesh Pothan’s Secretary Avaran, all of which have generated significant buzz.

“Rifle Club” is poised for an upcoming theatrical release, offering audiences a spellbinding cinematic journey. With Aashiq Abu at the helm as cinematographer, the film promises not only an engaging storyline but also visually stunning imagery. Vijayaraghavan, Rafi, Vineeth Kumar, Hanumankind, Senna Hegde, Vishnu Agastya, Darshana Rajendran, Unnimaya Prasad, Prasanth Murali, Natesh Hegde, Ponnamma Babu, Ramu, Vaisakh Shankar, Niyas Musaliyar, Ramzan Muhammed, Navani Devanand, Parimal Shais, Sajeev Kumar, Kiran Peethambaran, Unni Muttath, Bibin Perumbilli, Chilamban, among others are part of the cast.

Dileesh Nair, Syam Pushkaran, Sharafu, and Suhas has written the script of the film, marking the return of the Aashiq Abu-Syam Pushkaran-Dileesh Nair trio, renowned for their previous collaboration on the celebrated 'Mayanadhi'. Adding further anticipation, the film’s production design is led by Ajayan Chalissery, whose notable work in 'Manjummal Boys' has set a high bar for this much-awaited project. The music is by Rex Vijayan, while Kishor Purakkatiri is the production controller. Stills are by Roshan and Arjun Kallingal, while Athira Diljith is the film's PRO.