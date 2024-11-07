Alia and Ranbir celebrate Raha’s 2nd birthday with a grand jungle safari bash

Bollywood’s power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, marked a special milestone on November 6, celebrating their daughter Raha Kapoor’s second birthday. The proud parents hosted a lavish birthday bash in Mumbai, inviting close friends and family to join in the festivities.

Known for their love of animals and nature, Alia and Ranbir chose a jungle safari theme for Raha’s birthday celebration. While the event remained an intimate, private affair, photos from inside the venue have since gone viral. These pictures offered a sneak peek into the enchanting decor, including a unique animal park-themed cake and vibrant birthday decorations.

Among the attendees was Raha's grandfather, Mahesh Bhatt, who was spotted posing with none other than Mickey and Minnie Mouse, adding an extra touch of whimsy to the occasion.

Alia shared a heartfelt, unseen photo on social media. In the picture, she is seen cradling Raha in her arms with Ranbir by her side. She captioned the post: "2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! But I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever... happy birthday our life... you make every day feel like birthday cake."