Malavika Krishnadas, Thejus Jyothi welcome baby; see picture

Malavika Krishnadas conquered the hearts of the mini screen audience as a participant in the superhit reality show 'Nayika Nayakan' aired on Mazhavil Manorama. Now, the actor and social media influencer has begun a new chapter in her life as a first-time mother. She posted the first picture of her baby with the caption, “Let me seal this with a kiss. Here begins the greatest love story of my life!”

Lots of people have been showering love and blessings on both the mother and child. Malavika revealed the baby's gender with another post, which reveals they have been blessed with a baby girl.

"All the pain faded away the moment I saw our little angel’s face, with my husband right by my side through it all. Truly, the best day of our lives," she wrote.

Malavika and her husband Thejus Jyothi often share their life on social media through vlogs. The two met on the sets of the reality show in Mazhavil and Manorama. In one of the rounds of the show, the couple played an RTO and an applicant. Thejus had even proposed to Malavika indirectly in the show and the video went on to become hugely popular. The couple welcomed their baby on November 3.